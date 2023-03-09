Officers found the door to the machine area forced.

A police spokesperson said: “It's believed two males were involved in the attempted robbery. One is described as tall, slim and wearing a hooded top and gloves. The second was slightly shorter than the first and wearing light coloured clothing.”

They added: “Detectives investigating this crime would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured CCTV or dash cam footage in the area.”

Detectives are investigating an attempted ATM robbery at a filling station in Irvinestown.

Detectives can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference 87 09/03/23.

Information can also be provided online via the non-emergency reporting form at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or given to the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

