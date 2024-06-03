Detectives launch murder investigation following death of woman in her 80s
Detective Chief Inspector McGuinness said: “Police received a report of the death of a woman at a house in the Hawthorne Court area of the city shortly after 5.30pm on Sunday, 2nd June.
“On arrival, officers located the body of a woman in the living room area of the property.
“Sadly, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and enquiries are at an early stage in order to determine exactly what has happened.
“An 85-year-old man was arrested at the property on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody at this time as enquiries continue.
“At present, we are not seeking anyone else at this time in connection with the investigation.
“I am appealing to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist us with our investigation to contact us on 101 quoting reference 1260 02/06/24.”
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.