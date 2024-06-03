Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team have launched a murder investigation following the death of a woman aged in her 80s in Bangor.

Detective Chief Inspector McGuinness said: “Police received a report of the death of a woman at a house in the Hawthorne Court area of the city shortly after 5.30pm on Sunday, 2nd June.

“On arrival, officers located the body of a woman in the living room area of the property.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Sadly, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and enquiries are at an early stage in order to determine exactly what has happened.

stock image

“An 85-year-old man was arrested at the property on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody at this time as enquiries continue.

“At present, we are not seeking anyone else at this time in connection with the investigation.

“I am appealing to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist us with our investigation to contact us on 101 quoting reference 1260 02/06/24.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/