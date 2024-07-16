Drugs with an estimated value of £125,000 found in outbuilding in Co Tyrone

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 16th Jul 2024, 12:21 BST
Police have seized suspected Class B drugs with an estimated street value of £125,000 following a search at a property in the Aughnacloy area yesterday morning, Monday 15th July.

Detective Inspector Ryan said: “Local Policing Team officers conducted a search of an outbuilding, where they located a large number of plants.

“An extensive system of equipment used for the cultivation, drying, and storage of the drugs was also located.

“This is a significant discovery, and removes an estimated £125,000 worth of cannabis destined for our streets from the illegal supply chain.

Police have seized suspected Class B drugs with an estimated street value of £125,000

“Our investigation into this incident is ongoing, and I would appeal to any member of the public who might have any information which could assist to get in touch.

“Please contact the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 331 of 15/07/24. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

Detective Inspector Ryan added: "Targeting drugs supply is a priority for Mid Ulster district police.

ayg“We remain committed to tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the consequent misery and harm.”

