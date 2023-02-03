The Rural Engagement Team is working closely with two Essex companies to help drive the reduction of crime in rural communities.

The rural engagement officers attend many agricultural shows and other rural events during the year to raise awareness of specific crime prevention measures and to encourage people to report crime and anti-social behaviour.

And, through agriculture machinery dealership Ernest Doe, Basildon-based New Holland Agriculture has loaned them the use of one of its distinctive T6 tractors until the end of June.

The Rural Engagement Team with the distinctive on-loan New Holland T6 tractor

It’s been wrapped in Essex Police livery and they’re expecting it to be a crowd-puller, encouraging showgoers to go and talk to the team about issues which matter to them.

Chief Inspector Terry Balding commented: “We are very grateful to New Holland Agriculture and Ernest Doe for the use of the T6 tractor, which will certainly draw the crowds with its distinctive Essex Police livery.

“Our officers will make the most of that interest by opening up conversations with them about crime prevention and criminal activity, which we know is under-reported by people in our rural communities.

“All this helps us to continue building links with farmers, landowners and rural communities.

A close-up of the New Holland T6 in its Essex Police livery

“We understand how the theft of a vehicle can affect livelihoods and businesses or leave people isolated. We understand how hare coursers can intimidate farm and estate workers and cause extensive damage to cropland. And we understand that there are many crimes which are unique to rural communities.

“We take all reports of crime and anti-social behaviour very seriously but we need them to be reported to us as soon as possible.

“This gives us a better chance of catching the culprits and helps us to build an accurate picture of unlawful activity in our communities.

“We can then target our resources and operational activity to best effect while also making people aware of specific crime prevention measures they can take to protect themselves, their property and their business.”

Final checks to the on-loan tractor ahead of the Doe Show next week

David Rapkins, New Holland Business Director UK and ROI, said: “New Holland Agriculture is proud to support the Essex Police Rural Engagement Team with the supply of a New Holland, Basildon-produced T6 tractor, which will assist the unit at various rural crime initiative events throughout Essex.

“We know how crime and anti-social behaviour impacts rural life, particularly our farming communities, so it is vitally important that, as an agricultural machinery manufacturer, we support the local constabulary in their efforts to raise awareness of crime prevention tactics and to encourage people to report crime and anti-social behaviour to them.”

Ernest Doe and Sons Ltd Sales Director, Graham Parker, added: “We are pleased to support Essex Police Rural Engagement Team in raising awareness to help prevent rural crime and are delighted that the tractor’s very first outing will be at our annual Doe Show.

“It is vitally important that we all continue to be vigilant and aware of the steps we can take personally to support crime prevention.”

