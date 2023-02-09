Nigel Foster (55), of Whiterock Road, received a 15-month custodial sentence on the 10 counts of causing unnecessary suffering, and an eight-month custodial sentence on the failure to dispose of the carcases, to run concurrently.

He will spend seven and a half months in custody and the same period on licence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Foster is also disqualified from keeping, owning, participating in keeping animals, being party to an arrangement under which animals are kept, from transporting and arranging transport of all animals for seven years, and was ordered to pay a £25 offender levy. DAERA was awarded costs of £7,582.

Nigel Foster was sentenced today at Laganside Crown Court of 10 charges of causing unnecessary suffering to pigs, and one charge of failure to comply with animal by-products notice.

The case arose following a report to the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) regarding the welfare of pigs, at an out farm, belonging to Mr Foster.

When DAERA staff arrived at the premises they discovered dead pigs amongst living pigs, severely ill pigs and pigs suffering from starvation, as well as a large number of pig carcases, bones and body parts. In the opinion of a Divisional Veterinary Officer present over 90 per cent of the pigs were “showing signs of neglect, were not properly cared for, and had suffered unnecessarily over a long period of time”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This was a large, multiagency operation involving the PSNI, staff from DAERA's Welfare and Enforcement Branch (WEB), staff from the local DAERA Direct Office and Officers from the Department’s Humane Slaughter Team who had to euthanise all the pigs on the premises.