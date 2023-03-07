The arrest is in relation to a possible link with badger baiting and persecution of other animals under the Welfare of Animals Act (NI) 2011.

Officers have seized a number of dogs as part of the policing operation into wildlife crime.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland's Rural and Wildlife Crime Lead, Superintendent Johnston McDowell, said: "Officers across Northern Ireland investigate fighting offences like any other crime and will continue to do so to prevent these sorts of crimes happening in rural areas.

Police in Fermanagh have arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with animal cruelty.

“We have arrested one man who is currently assisting officers with our enquiries and our investigation is under way to determine links to badger baiting.

“As a service, we take all wildlife crimes seriously including badger baiting and unnecessary suffering caused to many animals.

