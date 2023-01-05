One 16-year-old has been charged with a number of offences including aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to the vehicle, driving when unfit through drink or drug, dangerous driving, going equipped for theft, and driving without a licence.

The other four teenagers have been charged with allowing self to be carried and going equipped for theft.

Advertisement

All charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Five teenagers, arrested after a white Toyota Aqua car failed to stop for police on Wednesday 4 January, have been charged to appear at Strabane Magistrates Court on Thursday 5 January.

The arrests were made after the car, being driven by a 16-year-old, failed to stop in Donegal and crossed over the border into Strabane during the early hours of yesterday morning.

The car is reported to have failed to stop for An Garda Síochána in the Lifford Bridge area at around 12.10am, before driving off towards Strabane.