Police are appealing for information following the theft of four quad bikes and two trailers in the Clogher area overnight.

Sergeant Ritchie said: “On Tuesday 11th June, we received a report that the items had been stolen from a residential property on the Tullybroom Road at around 1.45am.

“The vehicles had been taken from a car port, and the keys to each remained inside the property. Therefore, we believe that the vehicles must have been transported from the address.

“The missing items are - two green Yamaha Kodiak 450cc quad bikes, a red Honda 520cc quad and a red Suzuki king quad 500cc, along with two galvanised steel 7x4 trailers.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area, either around the time of the thefts or in the days beforehand, to get in touch with officers in Dungannon. We’d particularly appeal to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with our enquiries.

“I would also urge anyone who may have any information on the whereabouts of any of these vehicles, or may have been offered them for sale, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1659 of 05/03/24.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/