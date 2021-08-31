Harry Steele died after a one vehicle road collision at the Rowreagh Road area of Kircubbin on Monday evening just before 8:20 pm.

The PSNI said that “a young male child was struck by a car in the area” and was taken to hospital but sadly died as a result of his injuries.

Police say they have identified the vehicle involved in the collision and that inquiries are ongoing.

Eight-year-old Harry Steele died after a one vehicle collision on the Rowreagh Road, Kircubbin in north Down.

Harry’s parents, Samuel and Naomi Steele, are linked to Cardy Gospel Hall near Greyabbey.

The hall’s spokesman, Charles Davidson, said: “Everyone in Cardy Gospel Hall is heartbroken with the tragic death of a wee boy who was loved by everyone.

“We are all so stunned for the Steele family that no words seem adequate, but our faith is and will be sustaining us. Harry was just a lovely wee boy, a real wee farmer who loved nothing better than working around the farm with his father and family. At times like this all we can do is pray knowing that the Bible describes God as ‘The God of all comfort’.”

Strangford MP Jim Shannon said it was “heartbreaking news”.

The Kircubbin Integrated Primary School pictured with a sign saying School Closed Due to Unforeseen Circumstances. Police can confirm that a young child has died following a one vehicle road traffic collision at the Rowreagh Road area of Kircubbin yesterday evening (Monday 30th August). Picture By: Arthur Allison /Pacemaker.

He added: “As the family of this little boy grieve the loss of their precious child my heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with them.”

Mr Weir said he was “shocked and saddened” to learn of Harry’s death.

“This is an unspeakable tragedy for his family who must cope with the grief of losing someone so young,” he said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

“Together with the death in the last few days of a motorcyclist elsewhere in the Borough, is a stark reminder of the threat posed on our roads, even at the height of summer.”

Police enquiries are continuing and the PSNI Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident, or who may have dashcam footage or any other information to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1696 30/08/21.

