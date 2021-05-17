Man (53) arrested after Class A drugs found during searches

The searches were carried out on Sunday, said a post on the PSNI’s Facebook page.

A spokesperson said: “In Portadown today (Sunday) one male was arrested for Possessing a Class A Controlled Drug and Possessing a Class A Controlled Drug with intent to supply.

“This arrest followed a warranted drugs search at a local address.

Arrest after PSNI carry out a planned search in Portadown.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police arrested a 53-year-old man on suspicion of possessing a class A controlled drug and possessing a class A controlled drug with intent to supply following a search of a property in the Ripley Mews area of Portadown on May 16

“The man was released on bail pending further enquiries.

“If you have any information concerning drugs supply or any other type of illegal activity please do not assume we already know it, we rely on you to be effective in tackling criminality in our community.

“Please contact us by any of the means below.

Suspected drugs found after a planned search in Portadown.

Police Sevice NI 101

Online http://ow.ly/dn8z50CKxjy

Crimestoppers 0800 555 111, independent of police and always anonymous.”

-

-

Spot checks on pupils as NI principal reveals Snapchat used to get ‘zombie’ drug Spice Read full story here

-

--

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.