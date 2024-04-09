Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A number of roads in Ballynahinch, which had been closed due to the earlier road traffic collision have now reopened. The Newcastle Road in Seaforde has also reopened.

Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash cam footage from either the Newcastle Road in Seaforde or from Ballynahinch yesterday afternoon, Monday 8th April, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1239 08/04/24.