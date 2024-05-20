Man in his 20's in serious condition after being found on NI road
Police officers on mobile patrol in the Moneymore Road area at around 2.15am discovered the man lying on the road, injured and unconscious.
Medical attention was given to the man by officers who alerted ambulance crews. He was taken to hospital with a serious head injury and remains in their care.
Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding his injuries and would ask anyone with any information or dash-cam footage from the area at this time, to call them on 101 quoting 128 20/05/25.
A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/