Man in his 60s dies in Co Antrim collision
Police can confirm that a man in his 60s has died following a road traffic collision at the Springmount Road area of Clough on Thursday 16th May.
Inspector Adair said: “At around 10:15am, it was reported that a blue Citroen Berlingo was involved. The man, who was the driver, sadly passed away at the scene and a female passenger in the vehicle was not believed to be seriously injured.
“The Springmount Road was closed following the collision but has reopened.
“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances and police would appeal to anyone with any information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 461 16/05/24.”