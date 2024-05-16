Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police can confirm that a man in his 60s has died following a road traffic collision at the Springmount Road area of Clough on Thursday 16th May.

Inspector Adair said: “At around 10:15am, it was reported that a blue Citroen Berlingo was involved. The man, who was the driver, sadly passed away at the scene and a female passenger in the vehicle was not believed to be seriously injured.

“The Springmount Road was closed following the collision but has reopened.

