Man who stopped attack on hospital staff is urged to contact police
Sergeant Rice said: “Shortly before 8:30pm, it was reported to police that a female nurse aged in her 20s was assaulted and placed in a headlock by a male assailant. A female receptionist in her 30s, also had her shoulder grabbed by the male during the incident. A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and was subsequently charged with a number of related offences.
“As part of our ongoing investigation, we would like to speak with the man who intervened during the assault and brought the attacker to the ground, and was himself assaulted in the process.
"Detectives can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference number 1315 11/01/25. Information can also be submitted online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .
"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”
