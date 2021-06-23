Missing: Family plea to find NI girl

Police and family have growing concerns following the disappearance of Sinead McCann.

A spokesperon for the PSNI said today (Wednesday): “Sinead McCann has been missing since the early hours of yesterday morning.

“Sinead is missing from the Craigavon and Lurgan areas.

Sinead McCann.

“If you have any information in relation to her whereabouts or believe you have seen her, please phone Police on 101 using reference 134 of yesterday’s date, 22nd.”

