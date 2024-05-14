Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police in Downpatrick are appealing for information following a two vehicle road traffic collision in Saintfield, on Monday 13th May.

The collision, involving a lorry and a motorcycle, occurred around 3.30pm on Monday afternoon, on the Ballygowan Road at its junction with the Ballycloughan Road. The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 50’s, was taken to hospital following the collision where he remains in a serious condition.