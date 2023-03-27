At approximately 5.15pm on Saturday 25 March, police received a report that access had been gained to the property in the Longfield Road area.

The break in happened sometime between 9.30am on Friday 24 March and 5.15pm on Saturday 25 March.

During the burglary an OBE medal and a wedding band were taken.

The OBE (pictured) was stolen in the case along with a certificate.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area between these times, or who may know of the whereabouts of these items, or anyone who may have CCTV or doorbell footage that could assist with enquiries, to get in touch on 101 quoting reference number 1280 of 25/03/23.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

