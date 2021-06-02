Pensioner in his 70s pushed to the floor and robbed

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses to the robbery in Ripley Terrace, Portadown.

Sergeant Wilson said: “A report was received at approximately 8pm that an unknown male entered the home of a man in his 70s and pushed him to the floor, before forcing him to hand over a sum of money.

“The occupant had lifted cash from an ATM shortly before the incident. He was instructed by the man to remain in the kitchen for 5 minutes.

“Nothing else was reported to be taken during the incident.

“Thankfully, the occupant was not injured, but he was left very shaken and upset by what was undoubtedly a traumatic ordeal.

“The man has been described as being approximately 40 years old, with a south Armagh accent, and was dressed in dark clothing. He had dark hair, and a dark coloured, greying beard.

“Enquiries into the incident are continuing, and anyone with any information, or who may have witnessed any suspicious activity, is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 2029 of 01/06/21.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

-

-

Covid: Thompson Aero Seating to axe 180 jobs due to pandemic Read full story here

-

-

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.