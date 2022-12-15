Detective Sergeant Shivers said: “We received a report that a woman in her 60s had been found unconscious in a property in the Kennel Lane area of the town at approximately 6.30am.“The woman was taken to hospital, however sadly died a short time later.“We are carrying out an investigation in order to ascertain the circumstances surrounding her death and are appealing to anyone who may have any information that could assist us with our enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 284 of 09/12/22.“You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.