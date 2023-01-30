It is believed that the burglary occurred sometime overnight between Saturday 28 January and Sunday 29 January.

A number of items were taken, including some things of great sentimental value to the householder.

Detective Sergeant Stewart commented: “Our investigation into this burglary is underway and we would appreciate the assistance of the public in our enquiries.

“We’d like to hear from anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the Moyarget Road area overnight on Saturday from 9.30pm to Sunday at 5am, any vehicles being driven in an odd manner or anyone on foot.

“Also if you have any dash-cam or CCTV footage, we’d ask that this is reviewed and if there is anything captured that could be of assistance to our investigation, please call us on 101 quoting reference number 438 29/01/23.”

You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/