Police appeal for witnesses to Co Tyrone accident

Police investigating a two-vehicle road traffic collision on Strabane Road in Newtownstewart on Thursday evening, 2 May, are appealing for witnesses and information.
By Ruth Rodgers
Published 3rd May 2024, 13:31 BST
he collision was reported to police shortly before 5.15pm and involved a white Toyota Yaris and a grey coloured Hilux.

Police and other emergency services attended the scene from where the female driver of one of the vehicles was taken to hospital by NIAS for treatment.

Enquiries are ongoing and police appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 1344 of 02/05/24.