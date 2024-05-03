Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

he collision was reported to police shortly before 5.15pm and involved a white Toyota Yaris and a grey coloured Hilux.

Police and other emergency services attended the scene from where the female driver of one of the vehicles was taken to hospital by NIAS for treatment.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...