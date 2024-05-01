Sean Cruickshank has had his licence revoked and has been recalled to prison. He is also currently wanted by officers in connection with another ongoing investigation in the Derry/Londonderry area.

Despite a number of attempts to arrest and contact Sean, police have been unable to locate him.PSNI said: “We are appealing to anyone who has seen him, or who knows of his whereabouts, not to approach him directly but to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1829 17/08/23.“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.“Police would also appeal directly to Sean to hand himself in.”