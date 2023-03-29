Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted ATM theft in County Antrim
Detectives are investigating an attempted ATM theft at a service station on Cushendall Road in Ballymena overnight.
By Joanne Knox
Published 29th Mar 2023, 11:22 BST- 1 min read
It’s understood three men were involved in trying to force the door of the room housing the machine shortly after 2am.
They made off without gaining entry.
Detectives are keen to hear from witnesses, those with information or anyone who may have captured dash cam or other footage in the area at around the time of the crime. Please call 101, quoting reference 119 29/03/23.