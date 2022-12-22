Police are investigating as sheep, valued at around £6,000, are stolen in County Tyrone
Police in Dungannon are investigating the theft of sheep from the Ballygawley area. The animals are valued at around £6,000.
By Joanne Knox
It’s understood the animals were taken sometime between Monday 5 December and Thursday 8 December from the Mullaghbane Road.
Officers investigating this theft are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 1271 08/12/22.
Information can also be provided online via https://crowd.in/dcwc01