Police are investigating as sheep, valued at around £6,000, are stolen in County Tyrone

Police in Dungannon are investigating the theft of sheep from the Ballygawley area. The animals are valued at around £6,000.

By Joanne Knox
6 hours ago - 1 min read

It’s understood the animals were taken sometime between Monday 5 December and Thursday 8 December from the Mullaghbane Road.

Officers investigating this theft are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 1271 08/12/22.

Information can also be provided online via https://crowd.in/dcwc01

