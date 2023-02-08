Detective Inspector Finlay said: "We are appealing for information and witnesses following the theft of a cash machine from a filling station on the Feeny Road in the Dungiven area in the early hours of Monday 6 February.

“This was reported to us today (Wednesday) and at this stage we believe that a number of masked men broke into the side door of the cash machine at around 12.25am on Monday before making off 10 minutes later, at approximately 12.35am.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area between around this time and saw what happened, or who has information which could assist our investigation to call us on 101 and quoting reference 555 08/02/23."

Police are currently at the scene of a suspected cash machine theft in Dungiven.

Alternatively, information can also be provided by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

