Police in Mid Ulster investigating a series of thefts and attempted thefts of vehicles and farm equipment

Police in Magherafelt are investigating a series of thefts and attempted thefts of vehicles and farm equipment.

By Joanne Knox
59 minutes ago - 1 min read

The thefts and attempted thefts occurred in the Draperstown, Magherafelt, Desertmartin, Ballymaguigan and Ballyronan areas.

Police are asking the public, especially the farming community, to be vigilant ensuring they have taken all reasonable measures to protect their property.

