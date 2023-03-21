Inspector Heatley commented: “We believe that the back gate of the ATM in the Moy Road area had been damaged and forced open. Enquiries are ongoing to establish if anything has been taken.

“Enquiries are at an early stage and we would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious, or who may have captured dash cam or other footage in the area, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 79 21/03/23,” Inspector Heatley added.

A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Police are investigating damage caused to an ATM in Armagh in the early hours of this morning.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Last week, police confirmed there have been 12 attacks on ATMs across the country since the start of this year.

