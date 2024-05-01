Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man, aged in his 40s, who was shot in his abdomen by a masked man in a car park on Friday evening, 12th April remains in hospital at this time – in a critical but stable condition.

Detective Inspector Foley said: “This morning, Wednesday 1st May, we are asking the occupant of a white van who was observed in the vicinity of the park and share, Rathfriland Road, Banbridge at the time of the shooting, to make contact with Police.

“The shooting occurred at approximately 8pm that evening – and we believe the person inside the van could potentially assist with our ongoing enquiries. We are very keen to speak with them.

“To date, three men aged 39, 46 and 34, have been arrested in connection with the investigation. They are currently on police bail as enquiries continue.

“I would reiterate our appeal that we are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened or noticed anything suspicious, to make contact with police on 101, quoting reference number 1683 12/04/24.

“We would especially like to hear from anyone who may have any CCTV, dash-cam or mobile footage of what happened. This information could greatly help with our enquiries.”

Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.