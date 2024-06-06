Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Detectives are investigating two sudden deaths in the Newry area.

The sudden deaths involved a man and woman, who were both aged in their 20s, in the Sandys Street area of the city.

Police received a report of the man’s death on Sunday evening, 2nd June whilst the second report of the woman’s death was received on Wednesday evening, 5th June.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

District Commander for Newry, Mourne and Down, Superintendent Norman Haslett said: “I am aware that the deaths of these two young people will cause concern in the local community.

stock image

“A post-mortem has now been completed into the man’s death and we await the results of a toxicology report to help determine the cause of death.

“A post mortem is still to be held to establish the cause of death of the woman – and we would urge people not to speculate at this time.