Police are appealing for information following a report of a car being driven dangerously in the vicinity of the A1 between Newry and Belfast at approximately 9.40am this morning, Thursday 1st August.

Officers from the Auto Crime team attended and apprehended the vehicle on the A1 close to Lisburn and subsequently arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of a number of offences including dangerous driving.

He remains in police custody at this time.

Anyone who may have witnessed the blue coloured Ford Focus driving erratically along the A1 from Newry this morning or anyone with dash-cam or other footage that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 347 of 01/08/24.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org