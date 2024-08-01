Police issue appeal on car being driven dangerously on A1
Officers from the Auto Crime team attended and apprehended the vehicle on the A1 close to Lisburn and subsequently arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of a number of offences including dangerous driving.
He remains in police custody at this time.
Anyone who may have witnessed the blue coloured Ford Focus driving erratically along the A1 from Newry this morning or anyone with dash-cam or other footage that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 347 of 01/08/24.
Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org