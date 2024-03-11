Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detective Sergeant Dougherty said: “Police received a report shortly after 5.15pm on Sunday, 10th March that a white Citroen Berlingo van had been taken from a yard in the Quarry Road area.

“We believe the van was stolen sometime on Saturday evening. 9th March. A mobile phone, tool bag and ladders were also inside the vehicle at the time of the theft.

“The stolen vehicle was later located blocking a road in the Courtney Road area late on Sunday evening. It was discovered without a front tyre and was also extensively damaged.

“It has since been taken away for further forensic examination as enquiries into this report continue.

“We would appeal to anyone who was in the Quarry Road area on Saturday evening and noticed anything suspicious, or out of the ordinary, to make contact with police on 101, quoting reference 1166 10/03/24.

“We would also be especially keen to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam, CCTV or mobile footage of both the Quarry Road and Garvagh Road areas over the weekend that we could review.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/