Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sadly, the man passed away in hospital a short time later.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.

Officers remain at the scene and cordons are in place.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

stock image

Detectives are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time, or who may have any other relevant information, to call 101 and quote reference number 1768 of 06/03/24.