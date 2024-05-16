Police launch murder investigation after woman's body is found
and live on Freeview channel 276
Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin said: “Police received a report of the death of a woman at a house in the Madrid Street area of east Belfast shortly before 4.25pm on Wednesday, 15th May.
“On arrival, officers located the body of a woman in a bedroom who had sustained serious injuries to her head.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Enquiries remain ongoing in order to determine exactly what has happened, and to date we have made three arrests in connection with the investigation.
“A woman aged in her 40s, and two men, both aged in their 20s, have all been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody at this time.
“Police remain at the scene this morning, Thursday 16th May, as enquiries continue.
“I am appealing to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist us with our investigation to contact us on 101 quoting reference 1190 15/05/24.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.