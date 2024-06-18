Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Detectives have named the man who was found dead in Crossmaglen on Saturday evening, 15th June.

Michael McConville, who was aged 74, was found dead in a house in the Annaghmare Road area.

Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly from the Police Service’s Major Investigation Team said: “Officers responded to a report of the death of a man in a property shortly after 7pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Sadly, the man, whom we can now name as Michael McConville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

stock image

“He was located in a bathroom with serious head injuries – believed to have been caused by a weapon.”

Detective Chief Inspector Kelly continued: “My thoughts, and that of my team, are with Mr McConville’s family and friends at this sad and also distressing time.

“A murder investigation is currently underway and a man, aged 67, arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody as enquiries continue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I am appealing to anyone who may have information that could assist our investigation to contact detectives on 101.