Police name pensioner found dead in Co Down
Patricia ‘Patsy’ Aust, who was aged 81, was found dead in a house in the Hawthorne Court area.
Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness from the Police Service’s Major Investigation Team said: “Officers responded to a report of the death of a woman in a house, just off the Clandeboye Road, on the evening of Sunday 2 June.
“Sadly, the lady, whom we can now name as Patricia Aust, was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Patricia, also known as Patsy, was 81 years old. My thoughts, and that of my team, are first and foremost with her loved ones at this distressing time.”
Detective Chief Inspector McGuinness continued: “A murder investigation is underway and a man, aged 85, arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody at this time.
“I am appealing to anyone who may have information that could assist our investigation to contact detectives on 101. If you noticed, or heard, anything untoward please get in touch.”
Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org