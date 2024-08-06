Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has strongly condemned the scenes of violence on the streets of south Belfast last night, Monday 5th August.

In a second night of rioting and disorder, mainly in the areas of Donegall Road and Sandy Row, police officers came under sustained attack over a number of hours with multiple petrol bombs, heavy masonry and bricks thrown in their direction. Petrol was also poured over a police landrover and set alight. The occupants of the vehicle were not physically harmed and remained on duty. One 15 year old male was arrested on suspicion of riotous behaviour and remains in police custody this morning.

A member of the public, a man aged in his 50s, was taken to hospital after he was seriously assaulted in the Donegall Road and Oban Street area. Witnesses reported seeing his attackers stamp on his head as members of the public attempted to shield him from further attack. His condition is described as serious and police are treating his attack as a hate crime.

Earlier in the evening, a protest and counter-protest involving approximately 40 people had formed in the area of Ormeau Avenue around 5pm.

A spokesperson said officers attended to ensure an appropriate and proportionate policing response. A report was then made of criminal damage to a family home in the Pandora Street area with windows broken.

A small group gathered at the junction of University Road/Bradbury Place before moving to Donegall Road. However, larger crowds gathered with some masked rioters mounting attacks on officers.

During the course of the serious disorder, authorised officers discharged two Attenuating Energy Projectiles (AEPs) with one rioter struck on the hand.

Attempts were also made to torch a supermarket which had been targeted on Saturday night. Officers were able to douse this small fire before it developed.

A number of nearby roads were closed by police to ensure the safety of the public and local residents, and to enable officers to deal with the situation and disorder safely. All roads were subsequently reopened.

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Melanie Jones said: “This disorder, violence and destruction has no place in Belfast or anywhere else across the streets of Northern Ireland.

“We are engaging with groups that have been affected by this disorder and we are gathering evidence, CCTV and other footage to progress criminal investigations.

“We are working at pace to identify offenders and make arrests. We are determined to identify those responsible and bring them to justice. Anyone who has information or who can help identify those responsible is asked to contact us on 101.”

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/