Significant damage to former school in suspected arson attack
Police were called to the scene on Drumahoe Road shortly after 9pm. When officers arrived, Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service were in attendance tackling the blaze, which they subsequently extinguished shortly before midnight.
A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: "Fortunately, there have been no reports of any injuries. However, there has been significant damage to the building as a result of the blaze.
"The fire is being treated as arson and we're appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, or has any information, to contact us."
The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference 1707 03/03/24 or, make a report online via https://www.psni.police.uk/report or Crimestoppers, which can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.