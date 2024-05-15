Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Tattygare Road, Lisbellaw.

Inspector Ross said: “A report was received shortly before 6.15pm on Tuesday, 14th May of a collision involving a scrambler type motorcycle and white Hyundai Tucson.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service who provided treatment to the rider of the scrambler vehicle at the scene, a 19-year-old man.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He was transported a short time later to hospital for treatment to head and arm injuries. Which are believed to be serious at this time.

stock image

“The driver of the Hyundai Tucson did not require medical treatment.

“The Tattygare Road which was closed for a time to allow for emergency service access, has now fully reopened to road users.