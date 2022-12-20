The ATM machine at the Fruitfield complex, outside the village of Richhill, was targeted at around 4.30am on Tuesday morning (20 December).

This is the second such incident in the last two years, with thieves making off with a large quantity of cash from the machine on the Portadown Road in May 2020.

Alderman Gareth Wilson said a digger was stolen this morning from a site opposite the retail complex and driven through a fence before the cash machine was taken.

Alderman Wilson said the ATM housing has been “totally destroyed”.

“If you witnessed anything suspicious please contact the PSNI. [This is] blatant criminality which I outright condemn,” he added.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

