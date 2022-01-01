Three funerals set to take place this weekend after ‘horrific’ Co Tyrone crash

Nathan Corrigan, Peter McNamee and Peter aleaxander Finnegan

Funerals will be held for Nathan Corrigan, Peter Finnegan, and Petey McNamee — all three of whom died when the car they were in collided with a lorry on the Omagh Road area of Garvaghy in the early hours of Monday morning.

All three of the deceased were in their early 20s.

A fourth man, also aged in his 20s, was in the car and was taken to hospital with injuries described by the PSNI as serious.

He was still being cared for in hospital on Friday.

Police, meanwhile, renewed their appeal for information about the collision on Friday.

A police spokesman said: “At around 1.50am, it was reported that a car and a lorry were involved in a road traffic collision and tragically three men died at the scene.

“One man, aged in his 20s, remains in hospital.”

The spokesman added: “Our inquiries are continuing and the collision investigation unit are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident, or who has dashcam footage or any other information, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 240 27/12/21.”

Two funerals will take place in Co Tyrone on Saturday, with another on Sunday.

Earlier this week a parish priest described the crash as “horrific”.

Monsignor Colum Curry, from Beragh, visited the scene in the hours after the tragedy.

“It was a horrific accident – a lot of debris scattered over the road, the car was on its roof,” he said.

“The whole event just reminded me that life is precious and very fragile.

“There are very few words that I think can adequately speak into such terrible anguish.

“I suppose the best we can do is just try to be present and help them in some small way just to cope with the darkness of this awful event.

“It has just been a huge shock to everybody.”

Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Beragh will be held at 2.30pm for Mr McNamee, who was aged 20.

He was described in a family notice as “beloved son of Anthony and Sylvia and loving brother of Lee (Sarah) and Aimee, c herished grandson of Edie Hunter.

St. Patrick’s Church, Clogher, will host the funeral of 21-year-old Mr Finnegan at 12.30pm.

He was described in a family notice as “beloved son of Patrick and Catherine, dearly loved brother of Patrick, Sarah, Daly and Elizabeth and dear grandson of the late John and Elizabeth Finnegan R.I.P. and Eddie Daly (Eglish) and the late Briget Daly R.I.P.”

The funeral for 20-year-old Mr Corrigan will be held at 1pm tomorrow at St. Matthew’s Church, Garvaghey.