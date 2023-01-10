The occupants of a house required hospital treatment after masked men entered the property in the Meadow View area.

Detective Inspector MacCionáoith said: “Shortly after 8.30pm, police received a report that five masked men armed with a crowbar, sledgehammers and baseball bats entered a property through the front door in the Meadow View area.

“Three occupants of the property, two men and a woman, sustained serious injuries as a result of being assaulted and all required hospital treatment.

“The masked men are believed to have made off on foot, prior to officers’ arrival, in the direction of the Carnany Estate.”

Detective Inspector MacCionáoith continued: “Substantial damage was also caused to the inside of the property and a vehicle parked outside the house.

“This was a terrifying experience for the occupants of the property who all required medical treatment for their injuries. Our investigation is now underway to establish what happened, who was involved and a motive.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and saw anything suspicious or who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage that could help with our investigation, to call detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1665 of 09/01/23."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org