Two arrested as a number of searches are carried out following series of plant equipment thefts

Two men, aged 39 and 50, were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including theft, possession of articles for use in fraud, and fraudulently using vehicle registration marks.

They remain in police custody at this time.

Advertisement

Anyone who may have any information on the whereabouts of any stolen plant equipment, is asked to contact detectives on 101.

Lisburn CID, investigating a series of thefts of plant equipment in 2022, have carried out a number of searches in the Castlewellan and Ballynahinch areas.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/