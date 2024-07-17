Two arrested in connection with cross border fraud spanning two years

Published 17th Jul 2024, 10:09 BST
Detectives from the Police Service’s Serious Crime Branch have made two arrests and conducted searches in the south Armagh area in connection with multiple reports of fraud.

Detective Sergeant Robinson said: “Today, Tuesday 16th July, we searched two properties in the Crossmaglen and Mullaghbawn areas and made two arrests.

“Two men, aged 47 and 34, were both arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including theft and fraud by false representation. Both men have since been released on bail pending further enquiries into the investigation.

“A number of items including a sum of cash and mobile phones were also seized and will now undergo further forensic examination.

“Our colleagues in An Garda Síochána, who we have been working closely alongside also carried out a search of a premises in the Monaghan area which resulted in the seizure of plant machinery.

“This proactive policing operation is part of our ongoing investigation into over 50 reports of fraud on both sides of the border spanning a period of two years.

“In each case the victim has agreed to sell items, such as machinery, quads and coal, and the buyer has used a stolen or cloned credit card, or provided a screenshot of a fake or cancelled bank transfer. The goods are then handed over but the victim did not receive the money.”

Detective Sergeant Robinson continued: “We hope today's operation shows the community that we take these reports extremely seriously.

“Our investigation is ongoing and we encourage anyone who believes they are a victim of this type of crime, or who has any information which may assist us, to call police on 101. You can also report online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report

For more information on scams and fraud visit our website: https://www.psni.police.uk/safety-and-support/keeping-safe/scams-and-fraud

