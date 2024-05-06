Two men and woman taken to hospital after Co Antrim accident
A Police spokesperson said: “Officers were travelling in the area shortly after 6pm when they observed three vehicles severely damaged, one of which was on fire.
“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended the scene, and three people – two men and a woman – were subsequently taken to hospital for treatment for injuries, which at this time, are not believed to be life threatening.
“The road was closed for a period of time, but has now reopened to traffic.
“Our enquiries to establish the circumstances of the collision are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone with any dash cam or mobile phone footage which captured the incident to get in touch with police.
“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1389 of 05/05/24.”