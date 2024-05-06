Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Police spokesperson said: “Officers were travelling in the area shortly after 6pm when they observed three vehicles severely damaged, one of which was on fire.

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended the scene, and three people – two men and a woman – were subsequently taken to hospital for treatment for injuries, which at this time, are not believed to be life threatening.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The road was closed for a period of time, but has now reopened to traffic.

stock image

“Our enquiries to establish the circumstances of the collision are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone with any dash cam or mobile phone footage which captured the incident to get in touch with police.