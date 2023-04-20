Two men charged in relation to a series of thefts and burglaries from quarries across Northern Ireland
Detectives investigating a series of thefts and burglaries from quarries across Northern Ireland have charged two men.
By Joanne Knox
Published 20th Apr 2023, 10:04 BST- 1 min read
The two men, both aged 33, are charged with multiple counts of theft, as well as burglary from a non-dwelling, arson, criminal damage and attempted theft.
The charges relate to incidents at quarries in Counties Antrim, Armagh and Down between February 2022 and February 2023.
They are expected to appear before Downpatrick Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 18 May.
As is usual procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.