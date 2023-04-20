News you can trust since 1963
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Two men charged in relation to a series of thefts and burglaries from quarries across Northern Ireland

Detectives investigating a series of thefts and burglaries from quarries across Northern Ireland have charged two men.

By Joanne Knox
Published 20th Apr 2023, 10:04 BST- 1 min read

The two men, both aged 33, are charged with multiple counts of theft, as well as burglary from a non-dwelling, arson, criminal damage and attempted theft.

The charges relate to incidents at quarries in Counties Antrim, Armagh and Down between February 2022 and February 2023.

They are expected to appear before Downpatrick Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 18 May.

Detectives investigating a series of thefts and burglaries from quarries across Northern Ireland have charged two men.Detectives investigating a series of thefts and burglaries from quarries across Northern Ireland have charged two men.
Detectives investigating a series of thefts and burglaries from quarries across Northern Ireland have charged two men.
Most Popular

As is usual procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Read More
Three men cautioned by police following a report of hare coursing in Ballymena a...