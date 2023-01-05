The charges follow a number of searches in the Castlewellan and Ballynahinch areas on Wednesday morning (4 January).

A 39-year-old man has been charged with six counts of theft relating to the theft of plant hire and a 50-year-old man has been charged with two counts of the same offence.

Both men are due to appear before Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 2 February.

