News you can trust since 1963
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Two men charged to court in relation to a series of thefts of plant equipment

Detectives investigating a series of thefts of plant equipment in 2022 have charged two men to court.

By Joanne Knox
3 hours ago - 1 min read

The charges follow a number of searches in the Castlewellan and Ballynahinch areas on Wednesday morning (4 January).

A 39-year-old man has been charged with six counts of theft relating to the theft of plant hire and a 50-year-old man has been charged with two counts of the same offence.

Both men are due to appear before Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 2 February.

Detectives investigating a series of thefts of plant equipment in 2022 have charged two men to court.
Most Popular

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Read More
Two arrested as a number of searches are carried out following series of plant e...