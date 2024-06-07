Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A number of vehicles on a busy Co Down road have been damaged by pallets.

Police have said that at approximately 09:45 this morning wooden pallets have came loose from a vehicle and have caused damage to a number of vehicles on the Halfway Road between Dromore and Banbridge southbound.

Police attended and assisted removing the debris from the road as well as assisting the drivers.

