Vehicles are damaged by pallets on busy NI road
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A number of vehicles on a busy Co Down road have been damaged by pallets.
Police have said that at approximately 09:45 this morning wooden pallets have came loose from a vehicle and have caused damage to a number of vehicles on the Halfway Road between Dromore and Banbridge southbound.
Police attended and assisted removing the debris from the road as well as assisting the drivers.
If you witnessed the incident or have Dashcam footage please contact police on 101 quoting reference number 425 of 07/06/24.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.