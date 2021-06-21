Witness appeal: Assault by suspect armed with machete
Police appeal for witnesses after an assault by a man believed to be armed with a machete.
The incident happened in the Rathmore area of Craigavon on Saturday evening.
There are no details of injuries.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating an assault in the Rathmore area of Craigavon this evening (Saturday) around 8pm in which a male was believed to be armed with a machete.
“If you were in the area around this time or witnessed this incident, please contact police on 101 quoting reference 2166 of 19/06/2021.”
