Deadline for beef scheme approaching

By The Newsroom
Published 30th Nov 2024, 15:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

​The Ulster Farmers’ Union is urging all beef farmers who have not yet opted into the Beef Carbon Reduction (BCR) scheme, to do so before the deadline - 31 December 2024.

Farmers could be eligible for this scheme even if they sold cattle at the mart.

If a farmer did not slaughter the animal they could still be eligible for payment if they kept the animal within their herd for at least 60 days within the last 100 days before slaughter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, if farmers do not opt in to the scheme by the end of December, they will miss out on the £75 payment per animal.

It must also be noted that the age of slaughter for BCRS will reduce to 28 months and under from 1 January 2025.

How to opt in?

To receive BCR payments, eligible farm businesses must opt into the scheme online to receive payment and can do so now via the DAERA website, www.daera-ni.gov.uk/articles/how-do-i-opt-bcr.

To be able to opt in, you will be asked to sign in using your GOV.UK Government Gateway or Northern Ireland Identity Assurance (NIDA) details.

You only need to opt-in once from 2024.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Once you have opted in, you will receive a message through DAERA messaging service confirming this.

For more information on the BCR scheme, including business and animal eligibility rules, follow www.daera-ni.gov.uk/articles/beef-carbon-reduction-scheme.

BCR is a new payment scheme for beef farmers in Northern Ireland. The scheme opened on 1 January 2024. BCR works on scheme years, with one payment per scheme year. Each scheme year will run from 1 January to 31 December.

Related topics:Ulster Farmers' UnionNorthern Ireland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice