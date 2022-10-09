Dexter Cattle Society NI Group make a visit to Air Ambulance NI base

The money was raised through a Society dinner held at The Old Thatch Inn, Magherafelt last year.

The committee and fellow members wish to express their gratitude to the following

sponsors for their generosity: Trish Rodgers Originals, Vera McCullough Jewellery,

Pictured (left to right) Ben Neill, Suzanne McHugh, Thomas McAreavey and Peter McAreavey

McDowells Dairyside Stores Ltd, Johnston Gilpin, Tweeds Fuels Home and Garden, Sam McConnell Agricultural Supplies, Irwin Farm Supplies, The Old Manor Mill and Steele Farm Supplies, and the many family groups who also donated so willingly. Members would also like to sincerely thank everyone who attended the dinner event and donated so generously to Air Ambulance NI.

The charity Air Ambulance NI (AANI), in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) for Northern Ireland.

The HEMS team attend patients who are seriously ill or injured, bringing emergency

prehospital care direct to the casualty, with the aim of saving lives, brains and limbs.

Regional Fundraising Co-Ordinator for AANI Amy Henshaw commented: ‘We are so grateful to the Dexter Cattle Society NI Group for visiting the base and donating such a generous amount of money to the charity. On average, the HEMS team respond to two incidents daily, costing £5,500 each day. The support from community groups like Dexter Cattle Society is greatly appreciated and is crucial in sustaining this critical service for the people of Northern Ireland. Thank you."

Air Ambulance Northern Ireland (AANI) also known as Air Ambulance NI is a registered charity that operates a helicopter emergency medical service (HEMS) dedicated to responding to serious trauma and medical emergencies in Northern Ireland.